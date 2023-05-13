BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Buckhannon got a little bit sweeter as Saturday marked the start of the 81st West Virginia Strawberry Festival.

Opening ceremonies and the Lighting of the Festival Flame took place at the Buckhannon Courthouse Plaza. Community members, Strawberry Festival Board Members, local officials and festival royalty joined together to celebrate the “official” kick-off. The ceremonies that took place included royalty introductions, a thank you to the city of Buckhannon and a thank you to our veterans.

Robbie Skinner, mayor of the City of Buckhannon, said, “Buckhannon is the classic small town, hometown U.S.A. Here you’ll find friendly open businesses that are all themed with strawberry decorations. All of our restaurants are including strawberry menu items, so wherever you go to eat here, you’re going to find something strawberry. Uh, we have a carnival that will be in town starting early this week, Monday. We have something for everybody.”

Strawberry Festival Board Members said that the Strawberry Festival will be packed with events for the whole family.

Lacy Ramsey, 1st Vice President of the Strawberry Festival, said, “So, the Strawberry Festival, it starts today and will run through the following Sunday. We have, I think, nine days worth of events. We have live music. We have craft show, quilt shows, art shows. The historical society will have some information available. We have lots going on, lots of food, games and all of that. There is plenty to do for all age groups, and fireworks will be the grand finale and we’re really excited for that.”

A list of events for the West Virginia Strawberry Festival can be found here.