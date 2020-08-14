West Virginia Wesleyan College accreditation extended through 2029

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) has earned a glowing review in its latest round of accreditation. The Higher Learning Commission extended the college’s accreditation through the 2029-2030 year.

Accreditation is required by the federal government for schools to be eligible for federal funding, and for students to receive federal grants.

Administrators said it’s a sign of the commission’s faith in the college.

“That’s a signal that the accrediting agency believe the institution is worthy of receiving federal funds. So parents and students can rest assured that they are sending their young people to an institution that is viable, that has high standards, and lives up to its own standards,” said Dean of the Faculty James Moore.

Accreditation is based on a college’s mission, educational quality and conduct, among other criteria. Click here to learn more about the accreditation process.