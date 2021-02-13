BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College announced their first-ever chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

On Monday, WVWC announced that Dedriell Taylor will be a facilitator that helps provide students with the opportunity to explore and connect around diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Taylor stated that this position is a combination of several different careers she held in the past.

“I look forward to the opportunity to help forge new paths and opportunities for students to connect,” said Taylor.

Taylor stated since the position is elevated it gives them the opportunity to explore across the local community as well.

She also explained how excited she was about the position and what they are going to do at Wesleyan.