West Virginia Wesleyan College announces the new Chief Development and Marketing Officer

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) announced the college’s new Chief Development and Marketing Officer.

Talley Sergent, a Huntington native, will serve as the Chief Development and Marketing Officer for WVWC.

“West Virginia Wesleyan is known for its tradition of excellence and I look forward to forging a new path that builds on those traditions and positions Wesleyan for sustained success in the future,” Sergent said.

Most recently, Sergent was Vice President of Communications at The Markham Group. In 2018, she was the Democratic nominee in West Virginia’s Second Congressional District. Sergent was named one of FORTUNE’s Most Powerful Women – Next Generation and a West Virginia Wonder Woman by West Virginia Living magazine in 2018.

Sergent was an executive at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta and a diplomat at the U.S.

Department of State in Washington, D.C. She has worked at the national level on three U.S. presidential campaigns. She got her start on Capitol Hill working for former U.S. Senator Jay Rockefeller. Rockefeller served as Wesleyan’s president from 1973-1975.

“Talley Sergent’s understanding of marketing and development is exceptional and her standards of excellence will enrich West Virginia Wesleyan’s efforts to reach and engage its students, alumni and friends,” said Joel Thierstein, President of the College.

Her ties to WVWC date back to the 1950s. Sergent’s grandfather, the late Dr. M. Homer Cummings, Jr., served on West Virginia Wesleyan’s Board of Trustees from 1959 until 1992 and was a recipient of the prestigious West Virginia Wesleyan Honors College’s Rhododendron Award. Her mother, Lillian Cummings Sergent and scores of aunts, uncles and cousins are all alumni of the College.

Sergent is a 2002 graduate of of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.