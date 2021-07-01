West Virginia Wesleyan College appoints new chaplain

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College has a new man at the helm of its spiritual education. WVWC has appointed Rev. Jonathan Acord as the college’s new Director of Religious and Spiritual Life.

In addition to serving as college chaplain, Acord will also work to connect the church and college to opportunities to help both the campus and wider community grow.

“So we want to have this as an opportunity to bring those individuals in as well, and for them to be able to work with students and make an impact with students as far as them, but also have the students be able to impact people in the community because these students have a lot to offer,” said Acord.

Acord said he’s found a calling working with college students to bring them closer to their faith.

He comes to Wesleyan after working with colleges and congregations in Garrett County, Maryland.