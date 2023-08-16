BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Wesleyan is reporting its largest class of new students since 2017. This includes an infusion of students from Alderson Broaddus University.

The new class of 360 students represents a 20% increase over the last year.

That number includes 20 students who transferred to Wesleyan after the Higher Education Policy Commission revoked AB’s authority to grant degrees.

It also includes a 15% increase in students from West Virginia and a 10% increase in PROMISE Scholars.

Wesleyan and Davis & Elkins College each partnered with AB to help streamline student transfers. Some of the things that Wesleyan specifically offered were free priority application, guaranteed housing placement and “robust” financial aid opportunities.

A number of other schools in and even outside of West Virginia also offered similar benefits for AB students to transfer to there.