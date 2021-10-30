West Virginia Wesleyan College holds first open house of fall

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College began its recruitment of the incoming class of 2022 on Saturday morning with an open house.

High school seniors and collegiate transfer students were invited to campus to have a look around and chat with student and faculty representatives about the different aspects of campus life. Due to COVID-19, the college invited a smaller group — about 35 prospective students — to come to the open house.

Despite the health measures, West Virginia Wesleyan felt it was important to bring students to campus to show what the college has to offer.

“You get a feel for the campus. You get a feel for how the vibe of campus is, and we really like that. It’s one of our selling points. If you come here, almost everyone who comes to visit, stays,” said President Joel Thierstein.

West Virginia Wesleyan College has two more open house dates plans on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 4.