West Virginia Wesleyan College holds ribbon cutting for new solar canopy

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A new solar canopy at one local college is helping the institution save the environment and some cash.

West Virginia Wesleyan College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon for the structure, installed in the parking lot at the Virginia Thomas Law Center by Pickering Energy Solutions, owned by Wesleyan graduate Chip Pickering.

The canopy provides power to the center, and also added four car charging ports.

College President Joel Thierstein said it’s an improvement that will have a long-lasting impact on the campus.

“It’s a big contribution to that facility, and again, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. Every year, we get more power. We’re very grateful to Chip and his generosity,” Thierstein said.

The USDA’s Rural Energy for America program also provided a grant to help support the investment by Pickering.

