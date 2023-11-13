BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week, West Virginia Wesleyan College is hosting the 2023 North Central West Virginia Honor Band, which brought more than 100 students from 23 different West Virginia schools to Buckhannon.

The students arrived on Sunday, Nov. 12 and will be spending the next three days on campus. While on campus students will participate in rehearsals, team building and many other events which make the honor band a unique experience.

“It’s a really great opportunity for us to continue to build relationships with the community and also with the schools and their directors. Last year for example we had nine programs represented, this year we have over 20,” WVWC Director of Athletic Bands Robert Palmer said.

Guest conductors for this year’s honor band include Dr. Victoria Warnert, Assistant Professor of Music Education at Columbus State University and Mr. Cameron Rush, Music Instructor of Mahidol University International Demonstration School, with guest presentations by Sabato D’Agostino and Kristi Scaccia.

The middle school honor band finale concert will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. and the high school honor band finale will take place at 5 p.m. in the Virginia Thomas Performing Arts Center. Admission is free to the events.