West Virginia Wesleyan College hosts ‘Service to Remember and Honor’ ceremony

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – On Sunday, West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Director of Religious and Spiritual Life, Reverend Jonathan Acord, hosted a Service to Remember and Honor within the chapel on campus.

The service included scripture reading and singing, with service oriented around the community and around reflection. Campus officials said the service was supported by local churches, hospice, and health care providers who want to recognize all the organizations in the Buckhannon community who lend help to those in need.

“We want to acknowledge there is sorrow, and we want to make sure people understand that that is acceptable. And we want them to be kind to themselves and recognize that we are all in different places of grieving. But we want to offer a sense of hope and understand that Christ gives us that hope,” Acord said.

College officials said the community is especially important to them and provided a peaceful and tranquil environment for them with the remembrance service for those who have experienced a loss of any kind to bring hope for the future. The campus offers counseling services on campus for its students, faculty, and staff to reach out to councilors.

“Again, the community is very important for us,” Acord said. “Being the Director of Religious and Spiritual Life, we also understand that there is the care of the whole person. And so, we want to be able to walk with each individual here within our community as they go through a grieving process.”

West Virginia Wesleyan College also enforced their Universal Indoor Masking Policy encouraging all to wear a mask at the service, unvaccinated students and guests were required to wear masks indoors at all times.