BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Wesleyan College officially inaugurated its 20th President on Friday as it celebrated the school’s 2023 Founder’s Day.

The new president, Dr. James Moore, has worked at the college since 2006. He served as the college’s interim president in February 2022 before officially being named as Wesleyan’s 20th President this past March.

We will be in the center of solving big problems, graduating servant leaders, and embracing the values of John Wesley and shaping those values to meet today’s moments. And putting students at the center of our work. We’ll do that because it’s what we’ve always done. I thought when I was 26 that teaching music at a college was about teaching music at the college here it isn’t, teaching anything at West Virginia Wesleyan college is about being here, learning from each other, from all of our faculty staff colleagues and most importantly learning from our students. Dr. James Moore

The inauguration also included the induction of new members of the board of trustees and was attended by hundreds of students, staff and alumni.