BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – With the help of a $1.2 million project investment, West Virginia Wesleyan College will be developing a new master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

The investment, along with a Memorandum of Understanding, came from Aetna Better Health of West Virginia and Community Care of West Virginia to help support Wesleyan’s program by offering positions to graduates of the degree, “after accreditation approval,” according to a release from Orion Strategies.

“This is a great opportunity for West Virginia Wesleyan to work with key partners to serve our community while providing a degree that will ensure a successful career path for our students,” said Dr. James Moore, interim president of West Virginia Wesleyan College. “Both Aetna and Community Care of West Virginia should be commended for making this great program possible.”

“On average, the United States has at least one mental and behavioral healthcare provider for every 400 people, whereas West Virginia only has one for every 770 people,” the release said.

“Community Care of West Virginia is proud of the role our organization is taking in this effort,” said Dr. Liam Condon, a psychologist with Community Care of West Virginia. “Our commitment to hire each graduate of Wesleyan’s new master’s program will help retain high-quality healthcare providers right here in the region where they are needed most for our patients.”