BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) announced the appointment of its new president in a release Monday.

During a WVWC Board of Trustees meeting held in February 2023, Dr. James Moore, who had been serving as the interim president since February 17, 2022, was promoted to the main position for a five-year term, taking effect immediately.

“Under Dr. Moore’s leadership as Interim President, the College has recognized significant accomplishments and has worked hard to realign with our Strategic Plan,” said Caroline Rapking, chair of the Board of Trustees. “Because of this work and the tangible outcomes, it became apparent to the Board that naming Dr. Moore as the President was in the best interests of West Virginia Wesleyan College.”

“Under Dr. Moore’s leadership, the College has also become more intentional about working with the State of WV for the betterment of the College,” the release said, citing the securing of a $1 million grant from the Higher Education Policy Commission for undergraduate nursing education, and the work done with the legislature to “include private colleges in the WV Invests program,” as part of his accomplishments.

“I’m humbled and honored by this opportunity to continue to lead West Virginia Wesleyan College. This has been my home for 17 years, and I’m excited for us to continue to build upon the victories we’ve had over the past twelve months,” Dr. Moore said.