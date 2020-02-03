West Virginia Wesleyan College receives grant to further research initiative

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission has awarded a grant for more than $100,000 to West Virginia Wesleyan College.

The SURE Grant will provide money over the next three years for Wesleyan students to participate in research work over the summer.

Grant coordinator Joanna Webb said the work they do with the grant funds has practical applications across the state.

“Those projects are neat because they’re actually working with other groups in the community because it isn’t projects in a vacuum, it matters to our area,” said Webb.

Past research has included studies of ticks and Lyme disease, as well as substance abuse and how to help people recover.