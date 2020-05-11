West Virginia Wesleyan College to cancel standardized testing requirement for 2021 admissions

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College is doing away with a long-standing item on its admissions standards. The college will no longer require SAT or ACT scores as part of its admissions criteria starting in 2021.

The change puts it in line with many other colleges around the country, and comes after years of consideration by the campus administration. College officials explained that high school performance has always been the best indicator of success in college, but adds that test scores can still improve a student’s chances.

“We absolutely will give students the chance to add items to their credentials including test scores, personal statements, letters of recommendation,” said WVWC Vice President of Enrollment Management John Waltz.

Since the cancellation of those tests due to the coronavirus pandemic, college administrators said the change to the new policy has become more important.

They added that it also relieves students and families of another financial burden in the college application process.

Waltz explained that the new policy will be reviewed in 2021 before deciding whether or not to continue with that change in the future.