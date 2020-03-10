West Virginia Wesleyan College to continue long tradition of bringing awareness to social justice

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local college is working to engage its students in civil rights issues with the return of its Social Justice Week.

The West Virginia Wesleyan College and the Center for Community Engagement and Leadership will be hosting the 14th Annual Social Justice Week on campus. This year’s theme, “Educate. Advocate. Act.,” will feature events planned by the student committee.

Photo courtesy of West Virginia Wesleyan College

All speakers, workshops, screenings and other events are designed to discuss what challenges the country faces, and show students how they can better address them. Center for Community Engagement and Leadership Development member Jess Vincent explained that this week allows students and those in the community to gain valuable tools to face adversity in the world.

“So that students walk away with a little bit of a tool belt to really understand what the commitment to that issue means, and how they can be an advocate as an average student on campus who hasn’t been involved in the work thus far,” said Jess Vincent with the college’s Center for Community Engagement & Leadership Development.

All of the events will start on March 12 and run through March 21. They will be open to students, faculty, staff and to anyone in the community that would like to participate.

To view a full list of events and a little bit more about the history of this event, click here to head to the college’s website.