West Virginia Wesleyan College to hold virtual commencement

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – With pandemic precautions keeping people at home, one local college is taking its graduation ceremony online.

West Virginia Wesleyan College will hold a Virtual Commencement this coming weekend.

Instead of gathering on campus, the ceremony will send off graduates of the class of 2020, which include 269 undergraduates and 50 grad students. President Joel Thierstein said the ceremony may be virtual, but the diplomas themselves will be on the way soon.

“We are in the process. We will complete all the certificates as normal. They will be signed by myself as president and the Chair of the Board of Trustees and then they will be mailed to the students.” President Joel Thierstein

The ceremony will be streamed live on the college’s website at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, and Thierstein explained that the college also hopes to have another ceremony in person at a later date.

Those interested can find more information on the event at Wesleyan’s website.