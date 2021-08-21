West Virginia Wesleyan College welcomes students to campus

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College welcomed new and returning students to their campus on Saturday.

New students learned about the college and were able to explore the area with their family.

Families also had a chance to visit the Bobcat fair, which featured many Buckhannon and Upshur County businesses.

A student and her family pose with the bobcat of West Virginia Wesleyan College

Students also moved into their housing arrangements across campus.

Vice President for Enrollment Management John Wentz said he is excited about the incoming class of students to the college.

“We have over 340 new students here enrolling today,” said Wentz. “That represents a 20 plus percent increase from our last year’s class. We’re just so excited about how talented these students are, and they’re here, learning everything about Wesleyan.”

The first day of classes for West Virginia Wesleyan College is Monday, August 23.