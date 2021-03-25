West Virginia Wesleyan getting students vaccinated to make campus, community safer

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local college is working with healthcare providers to ensure its students get vaccinated.

West Virginia Wesleyan College is working with Community Care of West Virginia to gets vaccinations for its students on campus.

In a survey on campus, two-thirds of students at Wesleyan said they wanted to get a vaccine and many of the other third have already received one.

College staff said it’s a way to ensure safety for both the campus and community.

“Many of our faculty and staff are members or on key boards in the community, so it’s just very important that our students are well-received, and that’s why, another reason we want to keep our students safe and our Buckhannon community as well,” said Alisa Lively, director of campus life.

The college is starting with West Virginia students, but does plan to open vaccinations to all on campus.