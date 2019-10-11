West Virginia Wesleyan receives estate gift of $11 million

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College has received the largest donation in the institution’s history from the estate of Thomas H. Albinson.

The gift in excess of $11 million will be directed to endowments for the Thomas H. Albinson School of Business, the media studies program and campus radio station.

Albinson was elected to the Board of Trustees in 2015 and served until his death in March, 2016. He earned a bachelor of arts in economics from Wesleyan, where he held a leadership role with WVWC-FM, the College’s public broadcasting radio station.

“We are humbled by the generosity of Mr. Albinson,” stated Dr. Joel Thierstein, president of Wesleyan. “He leaves an incredible legacy at Wesleyan.”

Albinson began his career as a financial analyst with Booz, Allen & Hamilton in 1978 and worked in Human Resources as staffing coordinator and systems regional information technology coordinator. He joined Crum & Forster Insurance in 1985 as a senior systems analyst and in 1986, joined Buck Consultants as a systems analyst.

In 1993, he founded p-Quest Data Systems, developing custom PC-based applications for nonprofit organizations, primarily in cemetery management. In 2005, Albinson joined Sarah Ward Nursery as director of finance and budgeting and worked as an investment advisor.

Albinson served as a trustee of the Glendale Cemetery Association for nearly 30 years and was the first vice president of the Association and chairman of personnel and budget committees. He also held a number of leadership positions at Roseland United Methodist Church in New Jersey.

This is the second major Albinson family donation to Wesleyan. In 2014, the College received $2.1 million from the Mary B. Albinson Trust. That donation funded a number of campus capital projects and led to the naming of the Thomas H. Albinson School of Business.

“This historic donation was cultivated through a great team effort by previous and current Advancement staff members,” said Bob Skinner class of 1975, vice president for advancement. “Every person who encountered Tom quickly discovered his passion for Wesleyan. I was fortunate to share a wonderful friendship which began through our association at WVWC-FM. His life exemplified the College’s mission in many ways and his commitment and love affair for West Virginia Wesleyan College will live in perpetuity through this generous planned gift.”