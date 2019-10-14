West Virginia Wesleyan receives largest single donation in school history

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College has announced that it has received the largest single donation in the school’s history. West Virginia Wesleyan College has announced that it has received the largest single donation in the school’s history.

The gift comes from the estate of Wesleyan graduate Thomas H. Albinson, a 1976 graduate of the college.

The $11 million gift goes toward endowments for the school of business, media studies program, and campus radio station.

Albinson served as a board of trustee member until his death in 2016.