West Virginia Wesleyan recognized among nation’s top colleges and universities

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan has been once again recognized as one of the best institutions for undergraduates.

The College has been named to Kiplinger’s 2019 list of “Best College Values” for delivering students a high-quality education at an affordable price. Wesleyan is one of only two in-state schools to be named and is among 149 private liberal arts colleges nationwide to make the list.

The publication analyzed academic measures, including the student-to-faculty ratio, the test scores of incoming freshmen, and the percentage of students who return for sophomore year. It also awarded schools that do a first-rate job of graduating students with financial need.

In addition, Wesleyan was also featured in this year’s list of Best Southeastern Colleges in The Princeton Review’s “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region.” Wesleyan has been designated as a one of the best schools in the Southeast for more than 12 consecutive years.

“We chose West Virginia Wesleyan and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief.

Franek noted that the company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years and the opinions of college counselors and advisors whose perspectives the company solicits. “We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences,” Franek added.

According to a recent national survey, West Virginia Wesleyan is among the best institutions in the nation in preparing students for their post-undergraduate careers. Benefiting from outstanding academics in a rich liberal arts traditional, Wesleyan graduates are finding immediate success after graduation. Statistics compiled for the 2018 graduating class indicate that 95% are enrolled in graduate or professional school or have been placed in a job.

“We are very excited to once again be recognized as a school that provides its students with an outstanding education at a great value,” said Dr. James Moore, dean of the faculty. “The liberal arts are more important now than ever, as employers demand graduates with strong critical thinking skills and problem-solving abilities. Wesleyan delivers this and more.”