BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Wesleyan will be hosting its Summer Gifted Program once again this summer on its campus for students in fifth through 12th grade across the region.

Students will get to experience residence hall accommodations, attend classes on campus, eat at the cafeteria and will be given the chance to participate in exciting activities. Some of the activities include movies, guest speakers and a talent show. When the students are not attending classes, they will be welcome to use the College’s extensive facilities.

Tracey DeLaney, Director and Professor of Physics, said, “We separate the kids into classes, so that they are with their peers. It is a residential program, so they stay in the dorms for the two weeks and eat in our cafeteria. Then we also of course give them courses and the courses very from creative writing and creative arts all the wat to math and physics and computer science. We even have some environmental science for them.”

This STEM Program is one of the most affordable programs for the gifted in the country and offers advanced classes taught by seasoned college professors who enjoy in working with gifted students.

“So, we’ve doubled our enrollment from last year it’s really nice to have a really smart group of kids, I think I can’t use the word really too much here. It’s just because their, their challenging and they will already know things, algebra or trigonometry or something like that and it’s really wonderful,” said DeLaney.

The camp will be held Sunday, June 18 through Saturday, July 1, and the registration deadline for the Wesleyan Summer Gifted Program is June 9. For more information, you can visit https://www.wvwc.edu/summergifted/.