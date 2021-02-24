Weyerhaeuser donated funds for radios to an Upshur County elementary school

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County elementary school is thankful for a donation from an area business.

Weyerhaeuser donated $6,000 to Hodgesville Elementary School for classroom radios for teachers in the school.

The new radios connect teachers in the school to the county bus garage to help deal with any safety issues that may come up.

School staff said the simple tool could go a long way to helping their operations.

“Now with the new addition, I’m on the opposite end of the building from my fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms, so if they have a need, whether it be a safety need, an instructional need, they can instantly radio me, and I can be on my way,” said HES Principal Janet Phillips.

The new radios are also digital, unlike the older ones the school used, which means they won’t be picked up on local scanners, increasing security for the school.