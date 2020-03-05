Wilson Martino Dental’s Smile Defender Program kicks off in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Wilson Martino Dental unveiled its Smile Defender Program at its office on Main Street in Buckhannon on Thursday morning.

The superheroes, including Captain Super Smiles, Fluoride Girl and X-Ray Boy teach children about dental health in a fun atmosphere. The dental office has a kids area that have iPads available, and each child gets their own cape, mask and a whole selection of prizes following their visit.

“The Smile Defenders were born here in West Virginia. Doctor Robert Martino, who owns the Wilson Martino Dental offices, wanted to do something for the kids that would help them be very comfortable in an office and also be excited to come see us so we’ve made things really fun,” said Wendy Boyce, Wilson Martino Dental’s director of marketing.

Wilson Martino’s Smile Defender Program has caught national attention with dental offices in California, Florida and Alabama.