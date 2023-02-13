BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman is facing wanton endangerment charges after deputies say at least one shot was fired during an argument in Buckhannon over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday at a home on Hickory Flat Road, according to a criminal complaint.

The deputy spoke with Christian Curtis, 27, who gave details about how the argument with a man at the home started, according to the complaint. She then “stated that while he was leaving, she had placed him in a chokehold and wrestled him to the ground,” according to the complaint.

While doing so, she “took control” of a firearm the man had on his person and “began shooting it down into the ground outside of the residence,” the complaint says.

Deputies found the gun in a field by the home after a brief search, and noted that it was jammed “as if it had been attempted to be fired multiple times,” as well as one live round and one empty shell casing in the driveway, according to the complaint.

Curtis was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.