BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Musical history is being made this week in Buckhannon as the city welcomes the World Association of Marching Show Bands 2023 World Championships.

The World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) is an international association that focuses on developing and showcasing marching bands from across the globe. This year the WAMSB has chosen to host its weeklong events and competitions in the strawberry city, Buckhannon, West Virginia.

This is the first time the WAMSB has hosted an event on the East Coast and the second time it has held a competition in the United States, with the first show being in Palm Springs, California in 2017.

Alongside the United States, bands from 16 different countries are set to participate in events and competitions throughout the weeklong event. Local high school marching bands from Buckhannon-Upshur and East Fairmont will also be performing in the upcoming parade as well.

Canada Hong Kong Colombia Ireland Costa Rica Nigeria Democratic Republic of Congo Poland El Salvador Sweden Germany Switzerland Ghana Taiwan Honduras Venezuela

12 News spoke with 2023 WAMSB Chairman Randy Sanders, on what is to be expected for the public to see throughout the week of festivities.

“World-class musicians! These are world-class musicians who will be here performing, and some will have a unique twist on the music that they present. It’ll be a lot of traditional music we’re accustomed to, but they’re going to have their own unique twist. Like the band from Ghana, it’s only going to have fourteen members, but they are so excited. I have seen a little sneak peek of it, it is phenomenal. But it will be unlike anything you’ve ever seen from a marching band,” said Sanders.

“The Twistmen Winds” band originating from Hong Kong posing for a picture with Buckhannon Police and Firemen after a preview performance in Jawbone Park.

Although a full schedule of events can be found on the 2023 WAMSB website, two key performances you really don’t want to miss will be the opening ceremony, featuring Lee Greenwood on Wednesday at 7:00 pm and the Parade of Nations, showcasing all performing bands, on Saturday at noon.

“Music is a universal language, it really is. No matter who are, where you’re from, what your background is, when a marching band comes down the street, you usually stop talking and turn your attention and just enjoy it. And that’s why I think it’s important, because we need to take a breath and just stop once in a while and enjoy some of the beautiful things the world has to offer and, in this case, from around the world, different marching show bands,” said Sanders.

Every competition but one will be held at West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Ross Field, while the concert competition will be held inside WVWC’s Performing Arts Center. Tickets to attend each competition can be purchased here.