BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) World Championship Competition will be in Buckhannon in July of 2023.

West Virginia Wesleyan College will host the competition at their stadium, and to accommodate the large crowd, additional seating will be rented for the stadium.

The cost for renting the bleachers is just a portion of the expenses to prepare for this competition, and in total, the estimated cost is $600,000 to host the championship event. Surrounding counties to Upshur, like Randolph and Harrison, have given thousands of dollars in support of the preparation for this event.

“The reason we’re looking to neighboring counties to help with the event is we’re going to need those counties for lodging purposes, for their restaurants. So, we really want to ask all of our surrounding counties to help us, and in return we’re going to be exposing these visitors to those counties, and helping with their economic base as the event takes place,” said Randy Sanders, President of the Buckhannon Host Committee Organization, World Association of Marching Show Bands.

As of May 9, there are currently 47 applications from bands in 24 countries looking to compete in the 2023 WAMSB World Championship, and only about 20 of those applicants will be performing at the competition in July next year.

Applications to perform in the 2023 world championship in Buckhannon are being accepted until June 2022. To apply online, click here. Those applying should have won a regional competition, and/or have footage of their performances.

Bands are also encouraged to apply, not to compete, but to entertain the crowd. Information about the 2023 competition in Buckhannon can be found on the WAMSB 2023 website. Bands can inquire about entertaining the crowd through the ‘contact us‘ tab on the website.