CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Following an investigation into spending concerns by Upshur County school officials, initially related to federal COVID funding, the West Virginia Board of Education voted Wednesday to assume control of the county’s school system.

Wednesday, the state board met for more than seven hours, coming in and out of executive session, with much of the meeting focused on Upshur County’s situation.

Since standard monitoring of federal program spending, by state officials noticed some discrepancies earlier this year, state accountability officials have been looking into Upshur County Schools’ finances under a “special circumstance review.”

The review is not completed, but at Wednesday’s meeting, state officials said that even after looking at only one percent of the data related to the review, they believed that state intervention was necessary.

After the state board approved State Superintendent of Schools David Roach’s recommendation for the takeover, Board President Paul Hardesty noted that the West Virginia State Police had been dispatched to secure the Upshur County Board of Education central office until state education officials could arrive.

West Virginia State Police cruiser at Upshur County Board of Education (WBOY image)

The state board appointed retired Preston County Superintendent Stephen Wotring to serve as superintendent through the end of June. Up to Wednesday, the office was held by Interim Superintendent Debra Harrison. The county hired Russ Collet to take over the full-time position starting July 1.

Under the takeover, state officials will oversee the county’s finances, personnel decisions and real estate transactions, among other things. Local school officials are tasked with developing a strategic plan to regain control of the school system. The local officials will also be required to provide written and oral progress reports to the state board, as requested.

During Wednesday’s meeting, state officials detailed a number of concerns they found, noting that those issues could lead to anything from local disciplinary actions to criminal charges for school employees or officials. The officials also noted that they have met with federal and state investigative agencies, including the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of the Inspector General and the West Virginia State Police, and that information collected will be turned over to those agencies.

Some of the concerns state accountability officials pointed to Wednesday included what they described as “rough estimates” of hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal, state and local funds that were used on things like pool and trail passes, bills from Stonewall Resort, C.J. Maggie’s restaurant, a Buckhannon bed and breakfast, travel reimbursements, employee vacation payouts and additional payouts to former county Superintendent Sara Lewis-Stankus.

The spending all happened over a four year period, state officials said.

In August 2022, Lewis-Stankus left her position after being hired by Roach to serve under him as a Deputy State Superintendent. Lewis-Stankus’ role in the state review of the Upshur County situation was called into question during Wednesday’s meeting after it was revealed that she participated in at least one call with the state and the county, which the state staff described as “awkward” and “very irregular,” given that it was their belief that Lewis-Stankus had approved the spending in question.

12 News was at the Upshur County Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening and spoke with Treasurer Jeffrey Perkins who said:

“At this time, there is no federal funding that’s been lost by the Upshur County Board of Education. Those grants are still available. Any cost that was charged against those grants was moved to a local fund. Those funds are now available again in the federal funding system.”

“So, there’s no sort of reimbursement that has to happen?” asked 12 News’ Eric Minor.

“There is not,” Perkins answered.