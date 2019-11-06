WV Farm Bureau celebrates 100th anniversary

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A statewide agricultural advocacy organization is marking a major anniversary this weekend.

The West Virginia Farm Bureau has been celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and will highlight it at its annual meeting this weekend.

Bureau staff said they don’t just speak for farmers needs, they also advocate for consumers, too.

“A lot of the policy that is in place right now for landowner rights and property rights, and then for agriculture as a whole, the Farm Bureau has been instrumental in getting a lot of that placed,” said Tabby Kuckuck, director of public relations for the bureau.

The bureau’s annual meeting will run from Friday – Sunday this weekend in Sutton.