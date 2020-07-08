WV Planning and Development Councils receives CARES Act funding

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Commerce has issued more than $4 million in grants to development organizations around the state.

The Region VII Planning and Development Council, which includes cities like Weston and Buckhannon, received $400,000 of funding issued through the CARES Act.

The money will go to support the regional economy and support the workforce in the area, and may be able to better respond to the pandemic impact.

“If they so chose, the Regional Council could deploy a disaster recovery coordinator to kind of orchestrate the region’s response to the pandemic if something like that hasn’t already begun,” explained Executive Director, Shane Whitehair.

Each of the 11 planning and development councils around the state received their own $400,000 as part of that grant.