WV Strawberry Festival continues amid COVID-19 pandemic

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon hosted its 79th West Virginia Strawberry Festival, and earlier this year Governor Jim Justice said Fairs and Festivals could resume celebration in May.

For events like the Strawberry Festival, the timing has worked out; the festival is the first major event in the state since the start of the pandemic. This year, the festival is a bit different than in years past, there are no parades or carnival, but there are still plenty of fun events and family fun actives happening especially at Jawbone Park in downtown Buckhannon.

“I know that COVID has put a damper on the festival that goes a weeklong, but we are still able to do most of the festivities that are really fun. And I am just glad to see people out and about and enjoying the festival and the events that we are offering this year,” said Caylie Simmons, WV Strawberry Festival Queen of 2021.

The festivities will continue with Main Street shutdown on Saturday for celebrations with things wrapping up with Gospel music on Sunday.