BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Strawberry Festival has announced via a Facebook post that by popular demand, its fireworks finale will return this year on the penultimate day of the event.

The post said that the show will be made possible thanks to Par Mar Stores and the Upshur County Development Authority.

The fireworks show will take place on Saturday, May 20 around 10:45 p.m. and can be seen best from downtown Buckhannon.

The West Virginia Strawberry Festival is set to take place May 13-21 in downtown Buckhannon and will feature several weeklong events that highlight the people of West Virginia and all they have to offer.

According to the festival’s website, the West Virginia Strawberry Festival originally began in 1936 as a day-long celebration that honored local strawberry farmers and helped them increase their sales amidst the mid-may harvest.

Over time, the festival has developed into a week-long affair that features several other West Virginia events, including the annual Strawberry auction held on the Friday afternoon of celebration week and the Grand Feature Parade on Saturday which features many local and state programs has included marching bands from all across the country.