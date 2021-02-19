WV Student Agriculture Innovation Challenge features 4 finalists from Buckhannon-Upshur High

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Students from Buckhannon-Upshur High School captured four of six finalist spots in the statewide Student Agriculture Innovation Challenge sponsored by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University, Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College, and the West Virginia Departments of Agriculture and Education.

The four will join two other finalists from Keyser and Moorefield high schools to compete for the grand championship award on February 24 at 10 a.m. during the live-streamed West Virginia Agriculture Innovation Showcase.

Finalists are Elijah Bryant, Kaylin Walton, Avery Starkey and Keldon Shiftlett of Buckhannon-Upshur High School; Kooper Riggleman of Moorefield High School; and Drew Matlick of Keyser High School.

Each finalist will receive $100 and a package of maker tools that includes a desktop 3D printer. The grand champion will win an additional $500, as well as a $1,000 technical assistance package from RCBI to help develop the winner’s innovative idea into a commercially viable product.

Starkey’s product is aimed at helping bear hunters better track their prey.

Shiftlett’s idea is also hunting-related, aimed at helping deer hunters skin their deer easier.

Sticking with the hunting theme, Bryant’s product, an app called The Bird Finder, hopes to help hunters mark their lucky hunting spots.

Matlick also has an app in mind. His would help livestock producers better time the vaccinations of their animals.

Walton’s invention looks to make yard clean-up less of a chore. Her device looks like a funnel and wraps around the trunk of a tree, catching falling acorns, leaves and other debris before it hits the ground.

Riggleman has an idea to improve forks on a tractor or forklift. The Flip-o-Fork adds an attachment to the end of the forks, that, with the flip of a switch, would lock cargo in place.

Members of the public are invited to participate in the People’s Choice Awards by voting for their favorite student entry and school. The winning student will receive a laptop computer and a 170-piece tool kit while the winning school will receive a 3D printing package that includes two printers and accessories. You can learn more about the finalists’ entries and find out how to vote in the People’s Choice Awards by clicking here.

“The level of creativity and ingenuity we see year in and year out from students in this competition suggests a bright future for the agricultural sector here in West Virginia,” said Bill Woodrum, director of Entrepreneurship and Agricultural Innovations at RCBI. “We’re proud to support and reward their entrepreneurial efforts and help build their business skills.

Middle and high school students from across the state compete each year in the Student Agriculture Innovation Challenge by submitting their innovative ideas for improving agricultural production and processes. The Challenge is made possible through the financial support of the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.