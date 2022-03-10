BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A beloved soccer coach at West Virginia Wesleyan College has died, just days before he was to be inducted into the West Virginia Soccer Association Hall of Fame.

Gavin Donaldson was head coach of the Bobcats’ men’s soccer team for 31 years, winning over 400 games, according to a release from the college. In 1994, Donaldson led the Bobcats to an NAIA national tile en route to NAIA and NSCAA National of the Year. The West Virginia Wesleyan men’s soccer coaching staff was named Division II National Staff of the Year by United Soccer Coaches for the 2020 season.

He died on March 10.

(Courtesy: West Virginia Wesleyan College)

Donaldson was set to be inducted into the 2022 West Virginia Soccer Hall of Fame for his impact on the sport as of November 2021. The date for the induction was set for Saturday, March 12, 2022, just two days after his passing.

“It’s a very sad day for our entire athletic department,” said Director of Athletics Randy Tenney. “Particularly for those that had the pleasure of knowing coach Donaldson by watching his illustrious career unfold at Wesleyan.”

The entire Wesleyan community mourns the loss of a tremendous mentor and friend,” said the release from the college.

According to West Virginia Wesleyan, information about arrangements will be released at a later date.