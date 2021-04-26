WV Wesleyan College gets $1.5 million donation for scholarship program

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College has received its largest one-time contribution from a single, living donor.

John McCuskey donated $1.5 million dollars to create a new undergraduate summer research program at the college.

The McCuskey Family Fellowship will awarded to at least two incoming freshman and a rising sophomore to conduct research beginning in the natural sciences.

McCuskey, a 1969 Wesleyan graduate, said the program will help students decide what they want to do in their career fields.

“There’s lots of scholarships around, every school offers scholarships and workships. This is like a graduate level program for undergraduates for those certain students who know where they want to go in life. I’d like to say that I knew when I was a freshman, but we are looking for those students and this will attract those kinds of good students. It’ll give a lot of good publicity to Wesleyan and to West Virginia,” McCuskey said.

This year’s recipients are Abigail Bowe, a biochemistry major from Charleston; Logan Nelson, a biology major from Wenatchee, Washington and John Rose, a physics and English major from Wheeling.

“The significance of this Fellowship cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Joel Thierstein, WVWC President. “Receiving this Fellowship is a transformative moment in the life of the recipient and the program accelerates the student’s ability to understand higher level thinking.”

“John McCuskey is a genuinely nice person who cares about people and he exemplifies the best of West Virginia,” Thierstein said. “We’re grateful to John for his incredible generosity.”

Contributions to the fellowship can be made online.