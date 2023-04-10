BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Dance Team was paraded back into town after it placed second at the National Dance Alliance Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona, Florida.

According to a press release from the college, the team placed less than a point behind first place in the final round of the Division II championship in the team performance category, which is considered “the most difficult category of the competition.” The NCA/NDA championship is “the largest event of this kind in the world,” according to a City of Buckhannon Facebook post.

“I are extremely proud of the way these student-athletes have represented WVWC at the national level at the largest competition of its kind in the world!” said Head Coach Lesa Dencklau.

At 4:45 on Monday afternoon, the team will be escorted back into the city by Buckhannon City Police to celebrate their running-up finish.

“We encourage our citizens and business owners to join us as we welcome our Lady Bobcats home! Congratulations! We’re proud of you!”

The parade escort will begin at the bottom of the Main Street exit ramp, head downtown and finish in front of the fountain at Wesley Chapel on the West Virginia Wesleyan campus.