BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College and Pickering Energy Solutions dedicated a new solar array located on campus Wednesday.

The completed solar panel system uses more than 1,328 bi-facial panels, which provides about 13% of the campus’s annual power usage.

Dr. Charles Pickering, who is an alumnus of WVWC and works with Pickering Energy Solutions, led and developed the solar array project.

“We’re so thankful to Dr. Pickering, and the USDA, for the opportunity to be a part of a more sustainable world,” said Dr. James Moore, Interim President of WVWC, “It’s so important that we at Wesleyan lead by example and embrace alternative energy solutions.”

The United States Department of Agriculture helped support the project with a Rural Energy for America Program grant of $380,000 to assist with project costs.

School officials said the system provides clean, renewable energy that could power 78 homes and prevents the release of 727 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Any excess power produced is returned to the city’s utility grid system.

At the time of installation, the Wesleyan solar array is the largest free-standing solar array system installed in the state of West Virginia.

