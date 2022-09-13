CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The winner of the 2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award has been announced.

2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year recipient, Jessica Grose

According to the West Virginia Board of Education and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), Upshur County’s Jessica Grose was given the award during Tuesday night’s Celebration of Excellence in Education: Honoring the 2023 Teacher and School Service Personnel of the Year ceremony at the State Culture Center in Charleston.

Jessica Grose is a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon. She has given 11 years of service, wherein she made a name for herself by making lasting connections with students by making them feel important through her positive attitude and genuineness.

Grose also volunteers with the Upshur County FFA, the Buckhannon-Upshur High School football team, choir, band, cheerleading team and Buckhannon #24 International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

“Ms. Grose has served the students and her school community in many ways for more than a decade,” said Superintendent Roach. “She is someone who is committed, principled and enthusiastic about supporting students and teachers. I am proud that she will represent the best of our school service personnel next year, and I am truly grateful for her years of service inside and outside of the classroom.”

The 2023 finalists include:

Name School/Office County Michelle Clark Harrisville Elementary School Ritchie County Susan Clark Warm Springs Middle School Morgan County Jeffrey Coleman John Marshall High School Marshall County Marketa Crum Beale Elementary School Mason County Wendy Dodson Jefferson County Schools Central Office Mellissa Fuller Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School Wyoming County Glenna Johnston Peterson-Central Elementary School Lewis County Kaare Mejias Martinsburg North Middle School Berkeley County Hannah Rexrode Mineral County Schools Mineral County

The West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year program recognizes those whose contributions to their schools and communities are vast and who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in the performance of their jobs.

For her efforts, Grose will receive $2,500 each from the Horace Mann Companies and Highmark West Virginia; $500 from the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association (WVSSPA), as well as a tumbler and glass ornament; a two-night stay at Twin Falls Resort State Park from West Virginia State Parks; and a piece of art from Blenko Glass Company. All finalists will receive a $25 gift card from Adams Hallmark and all county winners will receive tumblers from WVSSPA and a plaque and certificate from the WVDE.

The ceremony can be watched by visiting the YouTube livestream from West Virginia Public Broadcasting or WVDE’s Facebook page.

Information about the WVDE Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year programs and its winners can be found on the WVDE website.

For more information, contact Christy Day at the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications at (304)-558-2699 or Christy.Day@k12.wv.us.