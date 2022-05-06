BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – On the afternoon of May 6, 23 nursing students got pinned in transition from students to nurses.

West Virginia Wesleyan College celebrated their soon-to-be graduates who are receiving their bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees in Science in Nursing. This was the 57th nursing convocation for WVWC’s School of Nursing.

Some of the nurses are very excited to be working in eight different hospitals after graduation. A few have other plans to attend graduate school in pursuit of furthering their education. There is a variety of fields these nursing graduates will be going into, including:

Naval Nursing Corps

Pediatric ICU

Medical Surgical Floors

Cardiac Stepdown

Surgical ICU

Neonatal ICU

Emergency Department

Trauma Stepdown

Pediatrics Emergency Department

A number of students spoke in front of their families and friends, showing their appreciation and excitement as their graduation draws closer. Faculty members of the Nursing School also spoke to congratulate the students they have been preparing over the past few years.

A nursing student, Maddi Carpenter, has accepted a position on the NICU at Ruby Memorial Hospital. When discussing the journey her and her classmates have taken together, she said, “We’re going into eight different hospitals. So I feel like out class will really be able to make an impact. I think we’re all really thankful for our classmates too, cause our class is super close, I mean there’s only twenty-three of us and it really is no man left behind. And then our professors always have our backs, so it’s the best program we could ever ask for.”



WVWC’s nursing commencement will held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.