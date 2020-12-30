WVWC begins vaccinations for faculty and staff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Staff of one local college were getting the first course of COVID immunizations this week.

West Virginia Wesleyan College partnered with the Upshur County Health Department to start vaccinations for its employees on Wednesday.

College officials said the first 50 doses of the Moderna vaccine were going to frontline workers on campus.

They said they’re glad to work with the state and with local health officials.

“Just knowing the resources at the local health department, and being able to partner with Sue McKisic, she’s the director of the health department, she came over, and really, Sue orchestrated everything this morning,” said John Bohman, supervisor of safety and security at Wesleyan.

Nursing faculty at the college were also on hand to administer the vaccines themselves.