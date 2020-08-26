WVWC cancels in-person classes for fall semester

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – One area college will not be returning for in-person classes in 2020.

In a release Wednesday afternoon, the West Virginia Wesleyan College Board of Trustees announced classes would continue online for the rest of the fall semester.

Classes at the college has started online earlier this month, with the hope of having students return on September 7th.

The board announced the change after monitoring conditions around the country, including outbreaks at other campuses.

The college said room and board charges for this semester will be removed, and financial aid re-evaluated following federal guidelines.

Wesleyan is so far the only area college to completely close in-person classes for the semester.