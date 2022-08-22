BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) students had their first day of classes on Aug. 22.

Officials say that the college has seen a rise in the number of students studying sciences, athletic training, exercise science and education.

The average GPA for the new group of students at WVWC is over 3.5. Officials say their student body is made up of people from 26 states and 16 countries.

“I think for students, what attracting them to Wesleyan is a lot of different things. It’s the ability to participate in athletics, great academic reputations; we always attract a lot of the best and brightest students from West Virginia, but certainly, with a little more than 50% of our class coming from out of state or from foreign countries, we really see that Wesleyan’s education is well respected around the world, and around the region,” said John Waltz, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing

Family weekend for students at WVWC will be coming up next month, Sept. 16, 17 and 18.