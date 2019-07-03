WVWC demolishing three dorms

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – It’s the end of a relatively short era for three dorms at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Demolition of the Camden Complex dorm buildings got underway on the campus earlier this week.

The buildings were only 37 years old, and were popular with students, but college officials said the maintenance costs for the buildings became too high, and the dorms themselves were no longer necessary.

“Overall enrollments in private colleges and in public colleges as well are kind of at a lower point than they have been at times in the past. This is just one of those opportunities where all the stars aligned and we can make these necessary facilities improvements,” said WVWC Chief Financial Officer Steve McKinney.

The college has renovated other properties it already owned to provide housing for students, which will make up for the loss of space from the demolition.