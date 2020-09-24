WVWC earns national recognition on multiple lists

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College has received high rankings in a handful of national publications.

In its annual rankings, U.S. News and World Report named Wesleyan one of the top 75 universities in the South and one of the top 20 in the region for the best value.

The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education also named Wesleyan, the top private school in the state.

College officials said those rankings are a sign the college’s mission is succeeding.

“We are constantly pursuing ways to make education accessible to students that are really seeking a launchpad to that future success through academic excellence,” said John Waltz, vice president for enrollment management at Wesleyan.

WVU was the only other college in the state ranked in the U.S. News list.