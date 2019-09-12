WVWC holds ribbon cutting for newly-renovated library

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College officially welcomed the campus back into its newly renovated library Thursday.

The college held a ribbon-cutting on campus to show off the changes to the building.

The renovation overhauled the center portion of the library, and created more study rooms for groups of students to use. Students said the changes are already well-received.

“Even if they don’t have anywhere else to be, they just come sit here because it’s just a good environment to be in now. Obviously studying happens, obviously group work is happening, but students just want to be in this building more, which is really neat,” said Lauren Hatcher, president of the student body at Wesleyan.

College officials worked with students to design the new features included in the renovations as part of the changing nature of libraries around the country.