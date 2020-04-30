WVWC planning to welcome students back for fall semester

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Staff members at West Virginia Wesleyan College said they are planning to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester.

Like most colleges around the state, Wesleyan sent students home at the outbreak of the coronavirus, and finished its semester online.

College officials said they are hoping to have students back in Buckhannon, as long as conditions allow for it.

“We’ve got a team that’s been formed to assess that situation. Once commencement is over on Saturday, the team will begin its meetings and prepare for the students’ arrival in the fall in a safe fashion,” said WVWC President Joel Thierstein.

Thierstein said that group will include members of the faculty, staff members and Wesleyan students.

Wesleyan recently announced that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for graduating students on Saturday, May 2.

