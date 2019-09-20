WVWC ranked in three categories in national publication

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A North Central West Virginia college has been rated one of the best in the region.

West Virginia Wesleyan College was named to three separate “best of” lists by U.S. News and World Report.

The college was named as one of the Best Regional Colleges South, Best Value Schools, and Top Performers for Social Mobility.

College officials said they’re glad to be recognized by the magazine, but that they measure success in a different way.

“There are lots of other places where we find that recognition, and at the end of the day though, our students, our graduates, are the measure of our success,” said WVWC Dean of the Faculty James Moore.

Wesleyan was also named as one of the Best Southeastern Colleges by the Princeton Review.