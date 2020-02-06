WVWC receives grant for international studies for students

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local college has received a large grant to fund international studies for its students.

The Maier Foundation has awarded West Virginia Wesleyan College a grant for $80,000 over four years.

That money will go to support student studies abroad over the summer months.

The college has sent students to Europe, Asia and Africa with funds from a similar grant over the past four years.

Wesleyan officials say that for many students, travel with WVWC is their first time leaving the country.

The college also offers other scholarships for students to take advantage of opportunities to study abroad.