WVWC signs agreement with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – High school students can now get accepted automatically into Medical School, thanks to an agreement that was signed Tuesday morning.

West Virginia Wesleyan College signed an agreement with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to launch the Go D.O. Early Scholars program.

The program is designed to attract high achieving high school students to Wesleyan College where they can move on to Medical school without the normal stressful application process.

Students must have a high-grade point average, score well on college entrance exams and go through an interviewing process before being accepted into the program.

“I think it’s a great program,” WV School of Osteopathic Medicine President James W. Nemitz explained. “We know West Virginia Wesleyan is a great college. WVSOM is a great medical school and so the two of them working together is definitely a win-win.”

West Virginia Wesleyan College President Joel Thierstein explained that this program will take away the extra stress of applying to medical school.

“This is a big deal because students who go to medical school are usually high achieving students who and so they work very hard and they stress a lot about their applications and their application process and their interviews and their MCATS and all that kind of stuff,” Thierstein explained. “They don’t have to do that now. They’re in, right out of high school. So for a student, this is heaven.”

Applications are already being accepted for interested high school students. You can find out more information on how to apply by clicking here.